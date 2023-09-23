Russia - Ukraine war
New Mexico survives late UMass rally to win 34-31 in OT

 
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Jacory Croskey-Merritt scored on a 2-yard run in overtime and New Mexico survived a late rally to beat Massachusetts 34-31 on Saturday.

Freshman backup quarterback Ahmad Haston threw a 65-yard scoring strike to Anthony Simpson with 45 seconds remaining in regulation and the Minutemen (1-4) added the two-point conversion to knot the score at 28 and force overtime.

UMass got the ball first but had to settle for Cameron Carson’s 34-yard field goal, setting the stage for the Lobos (2-2).

New Mexico took a 14-0 lead after one quarter on Dylan Hopkins’ 12-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Medford and Croskey-Merritt’s 21-yard scoring run.

Hopkins and Sherod White had short touchdown runs in the second quarter and the Lobos took a 28-14 lead into halftime.

Carson kicked a field goal in the third and fourth quarters before Haston’s long TD pass to Simpson.

Hopkins completed 9 of 17 passes for 192 yards for New Mexico.

UMass starter Carlos Davis completed 11 of 20 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown. Haston completed all five of his passes for 102 yards. Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams rushed 26 times for 96 yards and a score.

