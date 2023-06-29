FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, applauds Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin during an awards ceremony for troops who fought in Syria, in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 28, 2017. Russia’s president has succeeded in exiling Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny last week, but the fate of several top generals is still unclear. There were unconfirmed reports that one of them with ties to Prigozhin has been arrested and another was mysteriously absent from several events attended by President Vladimir Putin and embattled Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
U.S. News

New Mexico prosecutors: Man accused in deadly movie theater shooting is a danger to the community

Movie-goers evacuate the Century Rio movie theater as officers respond to a shooting at the theater located at 4901 Pan American freeway in northeast Albuquerque, N.M., on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
1 of 3 | 

Movie-goers evacuate the Century Rio movie theater as officers respond to a shooting at the theater located at 4901 Pan American freeway in northeast Albuquerque, N.M., on Sunday, June 25, 2023. The Albuquerque Police Department said Monday that an argument over seat reservations escalated into a shooting that left a 52-year-old man dead and sent filmgoers scrambling for cover. Homicide charges were filed Monday against a 19-year-old who was wounded in the Sunday-night confrontation. (Chancey Bush/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Witnesses wait to be interviewed after a shooting occurred inside the Century Rio movie theater in northeast Albuquerque, N.M., on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
2 of 3 | 

Witnesses wait to be interviewed after a shooting occurred inside the Century Rio movie theater in northeast Albuquerque, N.M., on Sunday, June 25, 2023. The Albuquerque Police Department said Monday that an argument over seat reservations escalated into a shooting that left a 52-year-old man dead and sent filmgoers scrambling for cover. Homicide charges were filed Monday against a 19-year-old who was wounded in the Sunday-night confrontation. (Chancey Bush/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Gilbert Gallegos, Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, gives a media update after a shooting occurred inside Theater 15 at the Century Rio movie theater in northeast Albuquerque, N.M., on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
3 of 3 | 

Gilbert Gallegos, Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, gives a media update after a shooting occurred inside Theater 15 at the Century Rio movie theater in northeast Albuquerque, N.M., on Sunday, June 25, 2023. The Albuquerque Police Department said Monday that an argument over seat reservations escalated into a shooting that left a 52-year-old man dead and sent filmgoers scrambling for cover. (Chancey Bush/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man accused in a deadly movie theater shooting in New Mexico’s largest city is a danger to the community and should be held pending trial, prosecutors said in a motion filed Thursday.

They outlined their arguments for keeping Enrique Padilla jailed as the 19-year-old made his first court appearance on charges that include first-degree murder, shooting at an occupied building, conspiracy and tampering with evidence.

Authorities have said that an argument over seating at an Albuquerque movie theater on Sunday evening escalated into a shooting that left one man dead and sent frightened filmgoers scrambling.

“The defendant opened fire inside a crowded movie theater, putting the lives of everyone in the room in danger. He shot and killed the victim over seating arrangements,” the motion stated. “It is clear that the defendant has no regard for the safety of others, and that he is willing to kill over the minor inconvenience of switching seats to watch a movie.”

Court records show Padilla has yet to be appointed an attorney who could speak on his behalf, and a detention hearing has yet to be scheduled.

Padilla was treated for a gunshot wound after officers found him outside the theater the night of the shooting.

Witnesses told police that a man later identified as Padilla arrived at the theater with his girlfriend and found another couple in at least one of their reserved seats. Theater staff attempted to help resolve the dispute, but it escalated with a hurled bucket of popcorn, shoving and then gunfire, according to a criminal complaint.

Michael Tenorio, 52, was shot and died at the scene. His wife, Trina Tenorio, said he was unarmed.

Emergency dispatchers received about 20 calls as other people fled the theater.

An off-duty police officer who was at the movie administered emergency aid to Tenorio. The officer witnessed the confrontation but did not see a weapon in the darkened theater, reporting a rapid-fire succession of gunshots before one man in the dispute ran out.