Police officer in New Mexico dies after being shot by a suspect following a foot chase

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — An Alamogordo police officer who was shot in the face with a sawed-off shotgun after a foot chase with a suspect has died, authorities said Monday.

Police officials said 41-year-old Anthony Ferguson died in a hospital from his injuries.

The 11-year veteran of the Alamogordo Police Department was airlifted to a trauma center, where he had been listed in critical condition after the shooting early Saturday.

Police said 26-year-old Dominic De La O, of Alamogordo, was arrested and being held at the Otero County jail on multiple charges including attempt to commit first-degree murder and aggravated battery on a police officer with a deadly weapon.

It’s believed that De La O will face upgraded charges now that Ferguson has died in the line of duty.

Officers tried to pull over the vehicle De La O was driving without headlights or taillights, police said.

De La O fled, crashed into a light pole, then ran from the scene before the shootout with Ferguson.

Police said De La O suffered a leg wound and was arrested after being treated and released from a hospital.

It wasn’t immediately clear Monday if De La O has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.