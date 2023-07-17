FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
Russian bridge to Crimea attacked again
FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
Stock market today
FILE - Crime scene investigators use metal detectors to search a marsh for the remains of Shannan Gilbert, Dec. 12, 2011 in Oak Beach, New York. A Long Island architect has been charged, Friday, July 14, 2023, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (James Carbone/Newsday via AP, Pool, File)
Storage facility searched in Gilgo Beach killings
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Deadly flash flooding in the Northeast
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight nomination hearing to be U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on July 29, 2020, in Washington. The judge presiding over the federal prosecution of former President Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, takes the bench in the case for the first time this week as she and lawyers for both sides discuss the procedures for handling classified information in the case. (U.S. Senate via AP)
Judge in Trump documents case
U.S. News

Police officer in New Mexico dies after being shot by a suspect following a foot chase

 
Share

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — An Alamogordo police officer who was shot in the face with a sawed-off shotgun after a foot chase with a suspect has died, authorities said Monday.

Police officials said 41-year-old Anthony Ferguson died in a hospital from his injuries.

The 11-year veteran of the Alamogordo Police Department was airlifted to a trauma center, where he had been listed in critical condition after the shooting early Saturday.

Police said 26-year-old Dominic De La O, of Alamogordo, was arrested and being held at the Otero County jail on multiple charges including attempt to commit first-degree murder and aggravated battery on a police officer with a deadly weapon.

It’s believed that De La O will face upgraded charges now that Ferguson has died in the line of duty.

Officers tried to pull over the vehicle De La O was driving without headlights or taillights, police said.

De La O fled, crashed into a light pole, then ran from the scene before the shootout with Ferguson.

Police said De La O suffered a leg wound and was arrested after being treated and released from a hospital.

It wasn’t immediately clear Monday if De La O has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.