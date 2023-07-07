New Mexico high schools to strengthen penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct in sports

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — In an effort to rein in bad behavior in high school sports, the New Mexico Activities Association is toughening the penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

A majority of approximately 160 member high schools voted late last month to change the bylaws regarding the code of conduct. The changes will take effect in the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

This includes not just athletes but coaches, staff or people watching on the sidelines.

Anyone violating sportsmanship rules twice will be suspended for the remainder of an athletic season.

Someone outside of a team who violates conduct rules could also get banned from events for the rest of a season.

Unsportsmanlike conduct includes but is not limited to acts of violence or abuse, verbal attacks on officials, attacks on fans or inappropriate chants from spectators.

If an offense occurs when the athletic season is over, a penalty could be applied to the following season.