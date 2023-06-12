New Mexico set to roll out $690M in taxpayer rebates after budget surplus

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico expects to start distributing $690 million in rebates to eligible taxpayers as early as next week, state officials announced Monday as applications for a separate tax relief program opened.

Any state resident who filed a 2021 state tax return and was not declared as a dependent on someone else’s return will receive their rebates automatically, the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department said at a news conference.

Single filers will get $500, while married couples filing jointly will get $1,000.

Stephanie Schardin Clarke, the department’s Cabinet secretary, said rebates will be deposited around June 21 into the bank accounts of taxpayers who received a refund by direct deposit on their 2021 return. Everyone else will get a check in the mail, which will be printed and sent out between June 20 and June 29, she said.

New Mexico residents have until May 31, 2024, to file a 2021 return and still qualify for the rebates.

Those who aren’t required to file a state tax return because of their income can apply for relief payments on a first-come, first-served basis through the state’s Human Services Department . Applications opened Monday and will be accepted through close of business on June 23.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the tax rebates in April, as a result of a multibillion-dollar surplus in oil income.

At the time, Lujan Grisham noted that prices remain high in a state with elevated poverty rates and low workforce participation, but said New Mexico “is in a fantastic financial position.”