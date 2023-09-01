New Mexico reports man in Valencia County is first West Nile virus fatality of the year

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has seen its first fatal case of West Nile virus this year, health officials said Friday.

The state Department of Health reports a Valencia County man’s recent death is related to the virus. Statewide, 36 people have been diagnosed in 2023 with West Nile virus, which typically spreads to humans through a bite from an infected mosquito.

Experts say it varies in how severe it can be. In some cases, infections can go unnoticed while others generate flu-like symptoms. Those can include West Nile fever, headache, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue.

There have been cases where the virus affects the brain and nervous system and resulted in death. More intense symptoms can span tremors, convulsions or paralysis.

State data shows for the last five years, between one and six residents has died from it annually.

Residents can take extra precautions such as using insect repellent and not leaving out water-holding containers, which can attract mosquitos to lay eggs. Homeowners should also drain bird baths, wading pools and even saucers under potted plants.