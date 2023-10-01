Wyoming uses 2 long scores in the 3rd quarter to beat New Mexico 35-26

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Harrison Waylee rushed for 191 yards and a touchdown, Andrew Peasley contributed two touchdowns, and Wyoming beat New Mexico 35-26 on Saturday in a Mountain West Conference opener for both teams.

Wyoming (4-1) has won seven of its last 11 conference openers and 6 of 10 in the Craig Bohl era.

Wyoming used two long touchdowns in the third quarter to take control. The Lobos turned it over on their first drive of the second half when Wrook Brown picked of a pass and returned it to midfield. On the next play, Waylee escaped several tackles and raced for a 46-yard touchdown that gave Wyoming a 22-9 lead.

Ayir Asante added a 66-yard catch-and-run score to make it 29-12 with eight seconds left in the third.

John Hoyland made two field goals in the fourth quarter to help seal the win. Hoyland made kicks of 38, 34, 26 and 38 yards — plus three extra points.

Peasley was 16 of 24 for 194 yards with one touchdown, and he added seven carries for 34 yards and a score. Brown also had an interception last week in the closing seconds to help seal a victory before being named the Mountain West defensive player of the week.

Dylan Hopkins was 15 of 31 for 162 yards with one touchdown and one interception for New Mexico (2-3). Two of Devon Dampier’s completions were for touchdowns. Jacory Croskey-Merritt carried it 14 times for 92 yards.

