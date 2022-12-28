Southern University student shot and killed in New Orleans

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Southern University student was one of two people killed in a shooting, which injured four others, in New Orleans over the long-holiday weekend.

Courtney Hughes, 19, was visiting home for the holiday season when she was fatally shot early Monday, Southern University said in a public statement on Twitter Wednesday.

“Southern University extends condolences to the family and loved ones of Courtney Hughes, a freshman from New Orleans who was majoring in nursing,” the statement read.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the city’s Lower Ninth Ward neighborhood, about 4 miles (6 kilometers) east of downtown New Orleans.

A 19-year-old man also died at the scene, New Orleans police said. Four injured teens — three are 18 years old and the fourth is 17 — were taken to the hospital and their conditions were not known.

No arrests have been announced. The motive and number of shooters remains unclear.