Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. New Zealand police are responding to reports that a gunman has fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Shooting in New Zealand
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Universal Pictures via AP)
‘Oppenheimer’ movie review
An unsold 2023 Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla dealership Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Littleton, Colo. Tesla earnings are reported on Wednesday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Tesla earnings report
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
U.S. News

Family sues New Orleans after a falling tree badly injures teen

FILE - The severed limb of a live oak tree in Jackson Square in the French Quarter of New Orleans is seen on July 7, 2023. A teenager was critically injured when the branch of the large oak tree snapped and fell on him and others. The family of the teenager filed a lawsuit against the city on Wednesday, July 19. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP, File)

FILE - The severed limb of a live oak tree in Jackson Square in the French Quarter of New Orleans is seen on July 7, 2023. A teenager was critically injured when the branch of the large oak tree snapped and fell on him and others. The family of the teenager filed a lawsuit against the city on Wednesday, July 19. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans is being sued by the family of a teenager crushed by a massive tree limb in a historic French Quarter park.

The 17-year-old is still in the intensive care unit, the family’s attorney said at a Wednesday news conference. The teen suffered “catastrophic” brain, facial and spinal injuries on July 7, according to the lawsuit.

“The limb fell directly on his head and pinned him to the ground for many minutes before he could be released from the limb,” the attorney, Morris Bart, said.

Other news
FILE - Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022. Country Music Television removed Aldean's music video for the newly released single “Try That in a Small Town." (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Jason Aldean’s new music video was filmed at a lynching site. A big country music network pulled it
Country music star Jason Aldean has released a controversial music video for his latest single, “Try That In A Small Town.”
FILE - Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) plays during the second half of Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, April 26, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. On Monday, July 10, 2023, an arrest warrant was issued for Davonte Pack, a close friend of the Memphis Grizzlies star, stemming from a fight during a pickup basketball game at the player's home last year, authorities said. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)
Ja Morant’s friend arrested over 2022 fight at All-Star’s home
A close friend of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been arrested on a misdemeanor warrant over a fight during a pickup basketball game at the player’s home last year.
FILE - A forensics team gather and collect evidence at the scene of a shooting on Conway Street at the intersection of Light Street across from Harborplace, July 7, 2022, in Baltimore. A Baltimore teenager acted in self-defense when he shot and killed a baseball bat-wielding driver who approached youths washing windshields at a busy downtown intersection in July 2022, attorneys for the teen argued as his murder trial got underway Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)
Baltimore squeegee worker on trial for murder acted in self-defense in motorist’s death, lawyer says
Attorneys for a Baltimore teen accused of fatally shooting a baseball bat-wielding motorist last summer presented a self-defense argument during opening statements at his first-degree murder trial, which opened Tuesday in Baltimore Circuit Court.
FILE - Witness Mark Tinsley, attorney for Mallory Beach's family, answers questions during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The family of Beach, a teen killed in a boat crash, which prosecutors said begin the financial downfall of Murdaugh, has reached a $15 million deal to settle a lawsuit against a convenience store chain that sold Murdaugh's son alcohol while under age. Tinsley said the settlement that will be paid by the convenience store chain's insurance was amount that Beach's family felt would show the store has to take alcohol laws seriously. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool, File)
Store that sold Alex Murdaugh’s son beer must pay $15 million to family of teen killed in boat crash
The family of a teen killed in a boat crash that prosecutors said begin the financial downfall of double murderer Alex Murdaugh has reached a $15 million deal to settle a lawsuit against a convenience store chain that sold his son alcohol while under age.

The family was visiting New Orleans’ Jackson Square, a popular tourist destination, from New Braunfels, Texas, when the teen was injured. The lawsuit says the branch snapped as he, his mother and brother sat on a nearby bench. His family was not harmed.

An urban forestry consulting firm, a tree-trimming company and a construction company are also defendants in the lawsuit, filed on behalf of the teen’s parents in a state district court. The lawsuit does not specify a dollar figure for damages.

The lawsuit says the tree had been in “critically poor” condition for some time and that a construction company working nearby didn’t protect the tree’s roots. Damage to roots can harm a tree and lead to the failure of a limb, the lawsuit said. It also said the city failed to take action to keep people out of harm’s way, even though another limb had fallen days earlier.

A city spokesperson declined comment, citing a policy against commenting on litigation.