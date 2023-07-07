Falling tree branch critically injures teen in New Orleans’ historic Jackson Square

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was critically injured Friday when the branch of a large oak tree in New Orleans’ historic Jackson Square snapped and fell on him and others, the New Orleans Police Department said.

Witnesses told investigators the teenager was trapped under the tree for several minutes. The boy was transported to a hospital, but details on the extent of his injuries were not released, police said.

It’s unclear what caused the tree to break. Police taped off a large corner of the square as they investigated. Photos of the scene showed blood had stained the grass under the tree.

One witness posted on Twitter that she heard “lots of screaming” and saw bystanders pulling people from the debris.

Gregory Joseph, a spokesperson for the City of New Orleans, told news outlets no work was being done on the trees at the time, and called it a “very unfortunate accident.” He could not confirm what type, if any, work was being done in the days or weeks prior, saying that Jackson Square is an “always active” scene for the forestry department.