Doncic, Mavericks set for matchup with the Pelicans

Dallas Mavericks (34-32, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (31-34, 10th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Pelicans -2

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks play the New Orleans Pelicans. Doncic leads the NBA scoring 33.3 points per game.

The Pelicans are 7-4 against division opponents. New Orleans is 4-5 in one-possession games.

The Mavericks are 8-2 against opponents from the Southwest Division. Dallas has a 10-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Mavericks won 111-106 in the last matchup on Feb. 3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Murphy III is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Pelicans. Brandon Ingram is averaging 27.5 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Doncic is averaging 33.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, eight assists and 1.5 steals for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 3-7, averaging 106.5 points, 39.4 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 123.1 points, 37.3 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (knee), Larry Nance Jr.: out (ankle), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Jose Alvarado: out (tibia).

Mavericks: Reggie Bullock: day to day (quad), JaVale McGee: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .