New Orleans takes on Denver, looks for 4th straight home win

Denver Nuggets (14-8, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (14-8, second in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts Denver aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Pelicans have gone 9-5 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans scores 117.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Nuggets are 12-4 in Western Conference play. Denver ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 15.8 fast break points per game led by Michael Porter Jr. averaging 3.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Williamson is shooting 59.5% and averaging 23.5 points for the Pelicans. Trey Murphy III is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 22.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 8.9 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 15.6 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 8-2, averaging 118.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 113.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Herbert Jones: out (ankle), E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Brandon Ingram: out (toe).

Nuggets: Peyton Watson: day to day (right hamstring), Michael Porter Jr.: day to day (heel), Collin Gillespie: out (leg), Jeff Green: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .