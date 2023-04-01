Westbrook and the Clippers visit conference foe New Orleans

Los Angeles Clippers (41-37, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (39-38, eighth in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Pelicans -3

BOTTOM LINE: The New Orleans Pelicans host the Los Angeles Clippers in Western Conference play Saturday.

The Pelicans are 27-21 in Western Conference games. New Orleans ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 26.0 assists per game led by CJ McCollum averaging 5.9.

The Clippers are 24-24 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles ranks third in the Western Conference shooting 38.2% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Pelicans won the last meeting 131-110 on March 26, with Brandon Ingram scoring 32 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCollum is averaging 20.9 points and 5.9 assists for the Pelicans. Ingram is averaging 25.9 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 15.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 19.1 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 7-3, averaging 116.9 points, 44.4 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.2 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 116.1 points, 41.3 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (knee), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Jose Alvarado: out (tibia).

Clippers: Brandon Boston Jr.: out (tailbone), Paul George: out (leg), Marcus Morris Sr.: out (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .