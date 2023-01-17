Pelicans host the Heat in non-conference action

Miami Heat (24-21, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (26-18, third in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans and Miami square off in non-conference action.

The Pelicans are 17-5 on their home court. New Orleans is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 117.0 points while shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Heat are 10-12 on the road. Miami is the worst team in the Eastern Conference scoring 10.9 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ McCollum is shooting 43.4% and averaging 21.3 points for the Pelicans. Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Tyler Herro averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Heat, scoring 21.0 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Bam Adebayo is shooting 54.6% and averaging 19.0 points over the past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 114.2 points, 43.0 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 111.3 points, 43.6 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Herbert Jones: day to day (back), Brandon Ingram: out (toe).

Heat: Nikola Jovic: out (back), Omer Yurtseven: out (ankle), Kyle Lowry: day to day (knee), Duncan Robinson: out (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .