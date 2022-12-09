Pelicans face the Pistons on 4-game win streak

Detroit Pistons (7-19, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (15-8, second in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Pelicans -10; over/under is 226

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans comes into a matchup with Detroit as winners of four straight games.

The Pelicans are 9-3 in home games. New Orleans ranks ninth in the league with 33.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 6.4.

The Pistons are 3-11 on the road. Detroit averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Williamson is scoring 23.6 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 13 points and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Bojan Bogdanovic is shooting 51.9% and averaging 21.0 points for the Pistons. Jaden Ivey is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 8-2, averaging 118.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points per game.

Pistons: 4-6, averaging 115.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Herbert Jones: day to day (ankle), E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Devonte’ Graham: day to day (toe), Brandon Ingram: out (toe).

Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out (shin), Isaiah Livers: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .