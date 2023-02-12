Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City against New Orleans after 44-point performance

New Orleans Pelicans (29-28, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (27-28, 10th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City takes on the New Orleans Pelicans after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 44 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 138-129 win against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Thunder are 14-16 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 55.6 points per game in the paint led by Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 15.4.

The Pelicans are 18-14 against conference opponents. New Orleans ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 2.9.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 24 the Pelicans won 128-125 in overtime led by 23 points from Trey Murphy III, while Gilgeous-Alexander scored 44 points for the Thunder.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Giddey is averaging 16.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 28.9 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

CJ McCollum is averaging 21.1 points and 5.8 assists for the Pelicans. Valanciunas is averaging 15.6 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 57.7% over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 5-5, averaging 122.2 points, 40.8 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.5 points per game.

Pelicans: 3-7, averaging 112.2 points, 42.8 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (leg), Luguentz Dort: day to day (hamstring).

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Josh Richardson: out (trade pending), Dyson Daniels: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .