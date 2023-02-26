Pelicans face the Magic on 3-game skid

Orlando Magic (25-36, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (30-31, 10th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans looks to break its three-game losing streak when the Pelicans play Orlando.

The Pelicans are 20-10 in home games. New Orleans is ninth in the league with 25.7 assists per game led by CJ McCollum averaging 5.9.

The Magic are 10-20 on the road. Orlando ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 49.1 points per game in the paint led by Franz Wagner averaging 9.6.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Magic won 123-110 in the last matchup on Jan. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCollum averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, scoring 21.0 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Zion Williamson is averaging 26 points, seven rebounds and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Paolo Banchero is averaging 19.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Magic. Wagner is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 113.0 points, 42.8 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points per game.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 108.5 points, 44.4 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (knee), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .