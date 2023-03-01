New Orleans faces Portland on 4-game skid

New Orleans Pelicans (30-32, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (29-32, 11th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Trail Blazers -2.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to end its four-game skid with a victory against Portland.

The Trail Blazers have gone 21-18 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is 16-18 against opponents over .500.

The Pelicans have gone 19-15 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans is seventh in the league scoring 54.4 points per game in the paint led by Zion Williamson averaging 19.1.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won 106-95 in the last meeting on Nov. 11. Jerami Grant led the Trail Blazers with 27 points, and Williamson led the Pelicans with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Lillard is averaging 31.6 points and 7.1 assists for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

CJ McCollum is scoring 21.0 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Pelicans. Brandon Ingram is averaging 20.4 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 118.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.3 points per game.

Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 111.0 points, 43.0 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (calf), Justise Winslow: out (ankle), Anfernee Simons: out (ankle), Ibou Badji: out (knee), Ryan Arcidiacono: out (back).

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (knee), Josh Richardson: day to day (quad), Larry Nance Jr.: out (ankle), Jonas Valanciunas: day to day (calf), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Jose Alvarado: out (tibia).

