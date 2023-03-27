Portland plays New Orleans on 6-game home slide

New Orleans Pelicans (37-37, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (32-42, 13th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Trail Blazers -8.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays New Orleans looking to stop its six-game home skid.

The Trail Blazers are 22-22 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is 16-24 against opponents over .500.

The Pelicans are 25-20 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 18-14 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on March 12 the Pelicans won 127-110 led by 41 points from Trey Murphy III, while Anfernee Simons scored 17 points for the Trail Blazers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Eubanks is shooting 68.0% and averaging 6.1 points for the Trail Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

ADVERTISEMENT

CJ McCollum is averaging 21 points and 5.9 assists for the Pelicans. Murphy is averaging 4.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 108.8 points, 39.3 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points per game.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 114.6 points, 43.6 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Justise Winslow: out (ankle), Ibou Badji: out (knee), Jerami Grant: out (quad), Damian Lillard: out (calf), Jusuf Nurkic: out (knee), Anfernee Simons: out (foot).

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (knee), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Jose Alvarado: out (tibia).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .