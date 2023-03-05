Sacramento hosts conference rival New Orleans

New Orleans Pelicans (31-33, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (37-26, third in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings host CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans in Western Conference play Monday.

The Kings are 25-14 in conference matchups. Sacramento has a 13-18 record against teams over .500.

The Pelicans are 20-16 in Western Conference play. New Orleans is 4-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Pelicans defeated the Kings 136-104 in their last matchup on Feb. 6. Trey Murphy III led the Pelicans with 30 points, and Malik Monk led the Kings with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fox is averaging 25.5 points and 6.3 assists for the Kings. Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

McCollum is averaging 21.1 points and 5.9 assists for the Pelicans. Brandon Ingram is averaging 18.2 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3, averaging 130.4 points, 43.4 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.6 points per game.

Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 109.3 points, 40.2 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Richaun Holmes: day to day (illness).

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (knee), Larry Nance Jr.: day to day (ankle), Jonas Valanciunas: day to day (calf), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Jose Alvarado: out (tibia), Josh Richardson: day to day (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .