New Orleans takes on Sacramento, seeks 4th straight home win

Sacramento Kings (47-31, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (40-38, eighth in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Pelicans -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Pelicans face Sacramento.

The Pelicans have gone 28-21 against Western Conference teams. New Orleans is eighth in the Western Conference with 53.5 points per game in the paint led by Zion Williamson averaging 19.1.

The Kings are 31-17 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento leads the Western Conference scoring 121.4 points per game while shooting 49.7%.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Kings won 123-108 in the last matchup on March 7. Kevin Huerter led the Kings with 25 points, and Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ McCollum is averaging 20.8 points and 5.8 assists for the Pelicans. Ingram is averaging 29.5 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Domantas Sabonis is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 12.4 rebounds for the Kings. Keegan Murray is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 7-3, averaging 116.4 points, 44.1 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points per game.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 122.5 points, 44.6 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (knee), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Jose Alvarado: out (tibia).

Kings: Matthew Dellavedova: out (finger).

