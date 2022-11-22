Spurs face the Pelicans on 5-game losing streak

New Orleans Pelicans (10-7, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (6-12, 14th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio comes into the matchup with New Orleans after losing five games in a row.

The Spurs are 0-1 against Southwest Division opponents. San Antonio is sixth in the Western Conference with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 3.8.

The Pelicans are 3-0 against the rest of their division. New Orleans is fifth in the Western Conference giving up just 110.6 points while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keldon Johnson is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spurs, while averaging 21.3 points and 3.3 assists. Devin Vassell is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

CJ McCollum averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, scoring 18.7 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Brandon Ingram is shooting 47.9% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 1-9, averaging 105.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points per game.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 116.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Zach Collins: out (leg), Blake Wesley: out (knee), Romeo Langford: out (health and safety protocols), Jakob Poeltl: day to day (knee).

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Trey Murphy III: day to day (foot), Kira Lewis Jr.: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .