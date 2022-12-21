Pelicans take on the Spurs on 4-game skid

San Antonio Spurs (10-20, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (18-12, third in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans heads into the matchup against San Antonio after losing four games in a row.

The Pelicans are 5-1 against opponents in the Southwest Division. New Orleans is seventh in the Western Conference with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 2.7.

The Spurs are 2-3 in division games. San Antonio ranks seventh in the Western Conference scoring 52.4 points per game in the paint led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 10.9.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Pelicans won 117-99 in the last matchup on Dec. 3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valanciunas is averaging 13.7 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson is averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 21.1 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 118.7 points, 45.0 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points per game.

Spurs: 4-6, averaging 112.5 points, 43.5 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points.

INJURIES:

Spurs: Keldon Johnson: day to day (back), Blake Wesley: out (knee), Josh Richardson: day to day (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .