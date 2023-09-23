Russia - Ukraine war
Tropical Storm Ophelia
Bob Menendez
Aaron Judge
This week in not real news
Sports

New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson signs a four-year extension

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, left, is pressured by New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, left, is pressured by New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

By BRETT MARTEL
 
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orlans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson has signed a four-year contract extension, general manager Mickey Loomis said Saturday.

Granderson is in his fifth NFL season and first as a full-time starter after beating out 2021 first-round draft choice Payton Turner for the job in the preseason. He has a team-leading 2 1/2 sacks to go with a forced fumble. The Saints (2-0) are in Wisconsin Sunday to play the Green Bay Packers (1-1).

Turner injured a foot in the regular season opener and was placed on injured reserve after the team medical staff determined he needed surgery.

Granderson’s extension was first reported by NFL Network and is reportedly worth $35 million.

Other news
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, left, prepares to shoots past Celta's Carl Starfelt during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Celta at the Olympic Stadium of Montjuic in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Lewandowski, Cancelo lead Barcelona to 3-2 comeback win over Celta with 3 goals in final 10 minutes
New coach of German national soccer team Julian Nagelsmann goes to a press conference in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Germany hires Julian Nagelsmann as men’s national soccer team coach through Euro 2024
From the left, Portugal's Rafael Simoes, Martim Belo, Lionel Campergue and Vincent Pinto talk to supporters after the Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Wales and Portugal at the Stade de Nice, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Nice, southern France. Wales won 28-8 (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Portugal goes for first Rugby World Cup win without banned winger Pinto against Georgia

The former Wyoming standout has played in 56 NFL games in his career with nine starts. He has 17 career sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal.

Last season, he played in all 16 games with four starts and had a career-high 5 1/2 sacks. That season, he played behind Marcus Davenport, who left for Minnesota in free agency.

Granderson played four seasons at Wyoming, where he had 16 1/2 sacks, three forced fumbles, three interceptions and a fumble recovery. He went undrafted after two women accused him of unwanted sexual contact at his Laramie, Wyoming, apartment in November 2018.

Granderson was placed on six months probation after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of sexual battery and unlawful contact.

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL