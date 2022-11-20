Rams’ Stafford leaves vs. Saints, checked for concussion

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by New Orleans Saints defenders Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) and Demario Davis (56) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by New Orleans Saints defenders Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) and Demario Davis (56) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was pulled from the third quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday to be evaluated for a concussion just two days after being cleared to return from the same injury.

Stafford went into the NFL’s concussion protocol 12 days ago following a medical examination, and he missed the defending champions’ loss to Arizona in Week 10.

He apparently was injured during LA’s game at Tampa Bay on Nov. 6, but the Rams didn’t identify any symptoms during the game.

Stafford participated in every practice this past week with the Rams, and he was cleared Friday after meeting with doctors away from the Rams’ training complex.

Entering Sunday, he’d completed a career-best 68.4% of his passes this season for 1,928 yards with eight TDs and eight interceptions.

“He looked like himself,” coach Sean McVay said Friday. “He’s had great command, great communication with his teammates. He’s looked really good, and he’s been the Matthew that we all know and love.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stafford looked to be in form during the first half, passing for two touchdowns, including a 62-yarder to Tutu Atwell.

But he appeared to hit his head on the turf in the third quarter and was subsequently sacked to end the last series in which he played before he walked off the field and was replaced by Bryce Perkins.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL