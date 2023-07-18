FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Saints looking for Carr, Thomas and top draft choices to boost expectations as camp arrives

FILE - New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr runs through drills at the team’s NFL football minicamp in Metairie, La., June 15, 2023. New quarterback Carr and the return of receiver Michael Thomas have the Saints optimistic about an improvement on offense as training camp arrives. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (7-10)

CAMP SITE: Metairie, La.

KEY ADDITIONS: QB Derek Carr, DT Bryan Bresee, RB Jamaal Williams, TE Foster Moreau, DE Isaiah Foskey.

KEY LOSSES: DE Marcus Davenport, DT Shy Tuttle, DT David Onyemata, LB Kaden Ellis, WR Deonte Harty.

KEY STORYLINES: Quarterback Derek Carr takes over at a position where the Saints have struggled to find consistency since the retirement of Drew Brees after the 2020 season. Carr has said he was drawn to New Orleans in part because of the chance to play with two-time All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas, who aims to make it through a season healthy after missing most of the past three. The Saints lost three prominent defensive linemen in Davenport, Onyemata and Tuttle. New Orleans will be hoping defensive end Payton Turner, a 2021 first-round draft choice, and Bresee, this year’s top draft pick, can step in effectively. Second-rounder Isaiah Foskey also enters camp with a chance to emerge as a prominent part of New Orleans’ edge pass rush. The Saints might have to play part of this season without versatile running back Alvin Kamara after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in connection with a fight in a Las Vegas hotel. The evidence from that case could result in a multi-game suspension under the NFL’s personal conduct policy. That could mean opportunities for third-round pick Kendre Miller at running back. Second-year coach Dennis Allen, who took over after current Denver coach Sean Payton’s brief retirement in 2022, also is under pressure to produce his first winning season.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +4000

