New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan remains recovered
These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
U.S. News

Nursing homes accused of mistreating residents, misusing $83 million in lawsuit from New York AG

FILE - New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a ceremony on June 6, 2022, in New York. James charged in lawsuit, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that operators of four nursing homes in New York misused more than $83-million in government money and neglected residents, including some who were malnourished or were left to sit for hours in their own urine and feces. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

FILE - New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a ceremony on June 6, 2022, in New York. James charged in lawsuit, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that operators of four nursing homes in New York misused more than $83-million in government money and neglected residents, including some who were malnourished or were left to sit for hours in their own urine and feces. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By MICHAEL HILL
 
Share

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The operators of four nursing homes in New York misused more than $83 million in government funds and neglected residents, including some who were malnourished or were left to sit for hours in their own urine and feces, state Attorney General Letitia James said in a lawsuit Wednesday.

The lawsuit filed in Manhattan accuses owners and operators of Centers Health Care of using Medicaid and Medicare funds to enrich themselves, their relatives and associates instead of for the care of the residents. James claims understaffing at the homes contributed to neglect.

“Residents were left alone and on their own, often unaided and unsupervised, leading to dangerous falls and broken bones. Residents lived in squalor, surrounded by neglected food trays, vermin and the smell of human waste,” James said at a news conference held with residents’ relatives.

Other news
FILE - Donald Trump, right, sits with his children, from left, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Trump International Hotel on July 23, 2014, in Washington. A New York appeals court dismissed Ivanka Trump on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, from a wide-ranging fraud lawsuit brought against her father and his company last year by the state's attorney general. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Ivanka Trump dismissed from New York attorney general’s fraud lawsuit against her father
A New York appeals court dismissed Ivanka Trump on Tuesday from a wide-ranging fraud lawsuit brought against her father and his company last year by the state’s attorney general.
New York doctors get legal protection to prescribe abortion pills across state lines
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a law to protect doctors in the state who prescribe abortion pills to patients in other states where the procedure is outlawed.
FILE - The New York state Capitol is pictured, June 30, 2022, in Albany, N.Y. New York lawmakers passed a bill on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, that would make it easier for a defendant to challenge a wrongful conviction. The bill will be sent to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul for consideration. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)
New York bill aims to help the wrongfully convicted. Prosecutors say it would aid the guilty, too
People who have pleaded guilty to crimes they didn’t commit would have an easier time challenging their convictions under a bill passed by New York lawmakers this week.
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on March 16, 2022. Doctors in New York who prescribe abortion pills to patients in states where the procedure is illegal would be provided with legal protections under a bill approved by state lawmakers. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)
New York proposal would protect doctors who send abortion pills across state lines
Doctors in New York who prescribe abortion pills to patients in states where the procedure is illegal would be provided with legal protection under a bill approved by state lawmakers.

The company denied the allegations.

“Centers Health Care prides itself on its commitment to patient care. Centers denies the New York Attorney General’s allegations wholeheartedly and attempted to resolve this matter out of court. We will fight these spurious claims with the facts on our side,” spokesperson Jeff Jacomowitz said in an emailed statement.

The four homes in the lawsuit are Beth Abraham Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in the Bronx, the Holliswood Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Queens, the Martine Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Westchester County and the Buffalo Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

The suit claims residents’ meals were late, clothes were stolen and call bells were unanswered. One resident with severe bed sores developed sepsis, was hospitalized and died. Another resident did not have her colostomy bag attached. Others suffered from dehydration.

“My uncle was found sitting in a filthy room, unbathed and only wearing an adult diaper. This wasn’t my uncle. George was a veteran. He was an artist.” said Cynthia Vega, recalling her late Uncle George’s stay at Holliswood.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the homes failed to control its spread. More than 400 residents across the four homes died in 2020, according to James.

The lawsuit names Centers Health Care co-owners Kenneth Rozenberg and Daryl Hagler and a series of businesses owned by them, family members or business associates.

James seeks, among other things, a return of the money and a ban on new admissions until staffing is increased at the homes.