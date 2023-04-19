BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Wed Tue
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3973 1.3973
Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.67 1.75
Flour hard winter KC cwt 22.90 23.00
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3938 2.4238
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 2.0494 2.0377
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.4482 2.4410
Cocoa beans NY per ton 2977 2965
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4925 4925
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 68.13 71.59
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 241.25 236.50
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 93.06 91.30
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.92¼ 6.97½
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.31½ 15.44¼
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 469.70 469.70
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.86¾ 7.03
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.92 9.10½
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.47¼ 3.47½
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .56 56
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 12550 12550
Copper Cathode full plate 4.0663 4.0745
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 39,861 39,861
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 80.94 82.12
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 94.35 94.35
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.22 2.36
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available