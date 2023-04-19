AP NEWS
    BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

    April 19, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

     Wed    Tue

    F

    Foods

     Broilers national comp wtd av  1.3973     1.3973

     Eggs large white NY Doz.    1.67       1.75

     Flour hard winter KC cwt   22.90       23.00

     Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.3938     2.4238

     Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  2.0494     2.0377

     Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.4482     2.4410

     Cocoa beans NY per ton    2977       2965

     Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4925       4925

     HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   68.13      71.59

     Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  241.25     236.50

     Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   93.06      91.30

    Grains

     Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.92¼       6.97½

     Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.31½      15.44¼

     Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 469.70       469.70

     Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.86¾       7.03 

     Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.92        9.10½

     Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.47¼       3.47½

    Fats &amp; Oils

     Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .61        61 

     Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .56        56 

    Metals

    New York City

    •  Antimony in warehouse per ton  12550       12550

     Copper Cathode full plate 4.0663      4.0745

     Molybdenum per metric ton LME  39,861     39,861

    Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

     Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  80.94      82.12 

    Raw Products

     Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   94.35      94.35

     Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.22       2.36

    b-bid a-asked

    n-Nominal

    r-revised

    n.q.-not quoted

    n.a.-not available

