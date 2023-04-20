BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Thu Wed

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3973 1.3973

Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.57 1.67

Flour hard winter KC cwt 22.50 22.90

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3938 2.3938

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 2.0745 2.0494

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.4904 2.4482

Cocoa beans NY per ton 2956 2977

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4925 4925

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 68.10 68.13

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 241.25 241.25

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 91.40 93.06

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.83¾ 6.92¼

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.22½ 15.31½

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 469.70 469.70

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.67¾ 6.86¾

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.80¾ 8.92

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.42½ 3.47¼

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .56¾ 56

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12550 12550

Copper Cathode full plate 4.0253 4.0663

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 39,861 39,861

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 77.38 80.94

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 94.35 94.35

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.22 2.22

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available