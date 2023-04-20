BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

AP NEWS
    April 20, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

     Thu    Wed

    F

    Foods

     Broilers national comp wtd av  1.3973     1.3973

     Eggs large white NY Doz.    1.57       1.67

     Flour hard winter KC cwt   22.50      22.90

     Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.3938     2.3938

     Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  2.0745     2.0494

     Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.4904     2.4482

     Cocoa beans NY per ton    2956       2977

     Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4925       4925

     HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   68.10      68.13

     Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  241.25     241.25

     Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   91.40      93.06

    Grains

     Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.83¾       6.92¼

     Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.22½      15.31½

     Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 469.70       469.70

     Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.67¾       6.86¾

     Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.80¾       8.92 

     Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.42½       3.47¼

    Fats &amp; Oils

     Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .61        61 

     Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .56¾       56 

    Metals

    New York City

    •  Antimony in warehouse per ton  12550       12550

     Copper Cathode full plate 4.0253      4.0663

     Molybdenum per metric ton LME  39,861     39,861

    Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

     Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  77.38      80.94 

    Raw Products

     Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   94.35      94.35

     Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.22       2.22

    b-bid a-asked

    n-Nominal

    r-revised

    n.q.-not quoted

    n.a.-not available

