BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Fri Thu
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3014 1.3014
Eggs large white NY Doz. 3.49 3.49
Flour hard winter KC cwt 22.10 21.80
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.5387 2.5387
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8580 1.9426
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2445 2.3485
Cocoa beans NY per ton 2884 2868
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4925 4925
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 77.92 77.92
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 224.75 224.75
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 94.99 99.67
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.58 6.49¾
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.48¼ 14.39½
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 478.00 478.00
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.88½ 6.62
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.82½ 8.66¼
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.68½ 3.61½
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .59¾ 59¾
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 13150 13150
Copper Cathode full plate 4.0436 4.0277
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 70,109 70,109
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 74.22 75.26
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 88.80 88.80
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.18 2.15
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available