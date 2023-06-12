BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

AP NEWS
    June 12, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

     Mon    Fri

    F

    Foods

     Broilers national comp wtd av  1.4249     1.4281

     Eggs large white NY Doz.    1.23       1.23

     Flour hard winter KC cwt   21.40      21.55

     Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.0538     2.0538

     Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.9098     1.8243

     Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.2928     2.2099

     Cocoa beans NY per ton    3130       3175

     Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    6380       6380

     HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   94.38      94.38

     Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  261.25     261.25

     Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  108.39     101.93

    Grains

     Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.43½       6.24½

     Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.17¾      14.31½

     Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 402.20       403.80

     Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.33¾       6.30¼

     Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.34¼       8.31¾

     Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.66        3.58½

    Fats &amp; Oils

     Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .52        52 

     Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .57        51 

    Metals

     Antimony in warehouse per ton  12850       12850

     Copper Cathode full plate 3.7951      3.7386

     Molybdenum per metric ton LME  46,784     46,784

    Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

     Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  79.03      79.58 

    Raw Products

     Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   76.90      76.90

     Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.27       2.26

    b-bid a-asked

    n-Nominal

    r-revised

    n.q.-not quoted

    n.a.-not available

