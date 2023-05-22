AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

May 22, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

 Mon    Fri

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.4269     1.4211

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    1.12       1.07

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   22.00      22.70

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.2162     2.2162

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.8812     1.8807

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.2833     2.2818

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    3023       3068

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    6380       6380

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   87.64      87.42

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  244.25     244.25

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   95.56      95.56

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.21        6.04½

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 13.86¼      13.52¼

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 415.10       438.90

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.06¼       6.05 

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.29½       8.24 

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.14½       3.22¼

Fats &amp; Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .52        61 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .50        52¼

Metals

 Antimony in warehouse per ton  12750       12750

 Copper Cathode full plate 3.7288      3.7062

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  46,497     46,497

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  81.43      82.90 

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   75.75      75.75

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.40       2.60

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.