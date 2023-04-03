BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Mon Fri
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3540 1.3191
Eggs large white NY Doz. 2.92 3.07
Flour hard winter KC cwt 23.55 23.35
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.6387 2.6387
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.7879 1.7845
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.1634 2.1602
Cocoa beans NY per ton 2868 2933
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4875 4875
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 75.95 75.95
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 228.00 228.00
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 91.20 89.57
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.72¾ 6.75½
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.37 15.25½
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 476.00 457.10
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.93½ 6.92¼
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 9.16¾ 9.20¾
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.48¼ 3.64¼
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .57¾ 55½
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 12750 12750
Copper Cathode full plate 4.0518 4.0992
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 66,692 66,692
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 80.06 80.46
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 91.55 88.80
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.12 2.19
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available