AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

April 3, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

 Mon    Fri

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.3540     1.3191

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    2.92       3.07

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   23.55      23.35

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.6387     2.6387

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.7879     1.7845

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.1634     2.1602

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    2868       2933

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4875       4875

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   75.95      75.95

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  228.00     228.00

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   91.20      89.57

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.72¾       6.75½

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.37       15.25½

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 476.00       457.10

ADVERTISEMENT

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.93½       6.92¼

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  9.16¾       9.20¾

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.48¼       3.64¼

Fats &amp; Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .61        61 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .57¾       55½

Metals

New York City

  • Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges

  • 2 charged in killings linked to NYC nightclub robberies

  • Trump returns to New York to face historic criminal charges

  • Biden pushes econ policy as Trump indictment gets attention

    •  Antimony in warehouse per ton  12750       12750

     Copper Cathode full plate 4.0518      4.0992

     Molybdenum per metric ton LME  66,692     66,692

    Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

     Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  80.06      80.46 

    Raw Products

     Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   91.55      88.80

     Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.12       2.19

    b-bid a-asked

    n-Nominal

    r-revised

    n.q.-not quoted

    n.a.-not available

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.