BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Click to copy

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Mon Fri

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3540 1.3191

Eggs large white NY Doz. 2.92 3.07

Flour hard winter KC cwt 23.55 23.35

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.6387 2.6387

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.7879 1.7845

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.1634 2.1602

Cocoa beans NY per ton 2868 2933

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4875 4875

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 75.95 75.95

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 228.00 228.00

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 91.20 89.57

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.72¾ 6.75½

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.37 15.25½

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 476.00 457.10

ADVERTISEMENT

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.93½ 6.92¼

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 9.16¾ 9.20¾

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.48¼ 3.64¼

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .57¾ 55½

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12750 12750

Copper Cathode full plate 4.0518 4.0992

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 66,692 66,692

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 80.06 80.46

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 91.55 88.80

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.12 2.19

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available