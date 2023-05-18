BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

AP NEWS
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

 Thu    Wed

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.4211     1.4211

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    1.00       0.95

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   23.35      23.65

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.2162     2.2162

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.8865     1.9169

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.2883     2.3141

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    2991       3000

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    6380       6380

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   88.07      85.10

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  244.25     244.25

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  105.62     107.03

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  5.85¼       5.96½

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 13.78¼      13.82 

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 438.90       438.90

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.11¾       6.25½

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.48½       8.79¾

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.37¾       3.43 

Fats &amp; Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .61        61 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .52¼       52¼

Metals

 Antimony in warehouse per ton  12750       12750

 Copper Cathode full plate 3.7080      3.6626

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  46,497     46,497

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  82.95      83.37 

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   75.75      75.75

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.61       2.37

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

