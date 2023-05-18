BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Click to copy

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Thu Wed

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4211 1.4211

Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.00 0.95

Flour hard winter KC cwt 23.35 23.65

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2162 2.2162

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8865 1.9169

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2883 2.3141

Cocoa beans NY per ton 2991 3000

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 88.07 85.10

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 244.25 244.25

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 105.62 107.03

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 5.85¼ 5.96½

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 13.78¼ 13.82

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 438.90 438.90

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.11¾ 6.25½

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.48½ 8.79¾

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.37¾ 3.43

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .52¼ 52¼

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12750 12750

Copper Cathode full plate 3.7080 3.6626

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,497 46,497

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 82.95 83.37

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 75.75 75.75

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.61 2.37

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available