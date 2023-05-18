BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Thu Wed
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4211 1.4211
Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.00 0.95
Flour hard winter KC cwt 23.35 23.65
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2162 2.2162
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8865 1.9169
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2883 2.3141
Cocoa beans NY per ton 2991 3000
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 88.07 85.10
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 244.25 244.25
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 105.62 107.03
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 5.85¼ 5.96½
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 13.78¼ 13.82
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 438.90 438.90
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.11¾ 6.25½
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.48½ 8.79¾
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.37¾ 3.43
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .52¼ 52¼
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 12750 12750
Copper Cathode full plate 3.7080 3.6626
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,497 46,497
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 82.95 83.37
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 75.75 75.75
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.61 2.37
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available