BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Tue Mon
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3191 1.3191
Eggs large white NY Doz. 3.37 3.44
Flour hard winter KC cwt 23.05 22.75
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.5387 2.5387
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8742 1.8264
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2563 2.2134
Cocoa beans NY per ton 2901 2902
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4875 4925
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 75.54 77.92
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 224.75 224.75
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 93.55 98.94
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.62¼ 6.63¼
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.87¾ 14.62¼
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 457.10 457.10
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.99¾ 6.98
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 9.07½ 8.98½
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.79¼ 3.77¼
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .55½ 55½
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 12750 13150
Copper Cathode full plate 4.0255 4.0277
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 66,692 70,109
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 80.27 75.26
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 88.80 88.80
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.03 2.15
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available