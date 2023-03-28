AP NEWS
BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

March 28, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

 Tue    Mon

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.3191     1.3191

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    3.37       3.44

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   23.05      22.75

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.5387     2.5387

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.8742     1.8264

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.2563     2.2134

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    2901       2902

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4875       4925

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   75.54      77.92

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  224.75     224.75

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   93.55      98.94

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.62¼       6.63¼

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.87¾      14.62¼

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 457.10       457.10

ADVERTISEMENT

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.99¾       6.98 

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  9.07½       8.98½

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.79¼       3.77¼

Fats &amp; Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .61        61 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .55½       55½

Metals

New York City

    •  Antimony in warehouse per ton  12750       13150

     Copper Cathode full plate 4.0255      4.0277

     Molybdenum per metric ton LME  66,692     70,109

    Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

     Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  80.27      75.26 

    Raw Products

     Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   88.80      88.80

     Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.03       2.15

    b-bid a-asked

    n-Nominal

    r-revised

    n.q.-not quoted

    n.a.-not available

