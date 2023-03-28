BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Tue Mon

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3191 1.3191

Eggs large white NY Doz. 3.37 3.44

Flour hard winter KC cwt 23.05 22.75

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.5387 2.5387

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8742 1.8264

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2563 2.2134

Cocoa beans NY per ton 2901 2902

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4875 4925

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 75.54 77.92

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 224.75 224.75

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 93.55 98.94

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.62¼ 6.63¼

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.87¾ 14.62¼

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 457.10 457.10

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.99¾ 6.98

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 9.07½ 8.98½

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.79¼ 3.77¼

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .55½ 55½

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12750 13150

Copper Cathode full plate 4.0255 4.0277

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 66,692 70,109

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 80.27 75.26

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 88.80 88.80

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.03 2.15

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available