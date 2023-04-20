NBA Sixth Man Voting

AP NEWS
April 20, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Voting for the NBA Sixth Man award by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis:

Player, Team1st2nd3rdTotal
Malcolm Brogdon, Boston60353408
Immanuel Quickley, New York34499326
Bobby Portis Jr., Milwaukee6103797
Norman Powell, LA Clippers012124
Malik Monk, Sacramento031322
Tyus Jones, Memphis01710
Austin Reaves, LA Lakers0169
Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana0022
Russell Westbrook, LA Clippers0011
Christian Wood, Dallas0011

