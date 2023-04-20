NBA Sixth Man Voting

NEW YORK (AP) — Voting for the NBA Sixth Man award by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis:

Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd Total Malcolm Brogdon, Boston 60 35 3 408 Immanuel Quickley, New York 34 49 9 326 Bobby Portis Jr., Milwaukee 6 10 37 97 Norman Powell, LA Clippers 0 1 21 24 Malik Monk, Sacramento 0 3 13 22 Tyus Jones, Memphis 0 1 7 10 Austin Reaves, LA Lakers 0 1 6 9 Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana 0 0 2 2 Russell Westbrook, LA Clippers 0 0 1 1 Christian Wood, Dallas 0 0 1 1