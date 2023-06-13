BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Click to copy

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Tue Mon

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4249 1.4240

Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.23 1.23

Flour hard winter KC cwt 21.40 21.40

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.0538 2.0538

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8774 1.9098

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2581 2.2928

Cocoa beans NY per ton 3184 3130

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 93.89 94.38

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 261.25 261.25

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 103.51 108.39

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.46 6.43½

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.34¼ 14.17¾

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 402.20 402.20

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.36¼ 6.33¾

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.29¾ 8.34¼

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.77 3.66

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .52 52

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .57 57

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12850 12850

Copper Cathode full plate 3.7583 3.7951

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,784 46,784

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 78.26 79.03

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 76.90 76.90

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.34 2.27

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available