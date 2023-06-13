BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Tue Mon
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4249 1.4240
Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.23 1.23
Flour hard winter KC cwt 21.40 21.40
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.0538 2.0538
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8774 1.9098
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2581 2.2928
Cocoa beans NY per ton 3184 3130
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 93.89 94.38
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 261.25 261.25
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 103.51 108.39
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.46 6.43½
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.34¼ 14.17¾
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 402.20 402.20
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.36¼ 6.33¾
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.29¾ 8.34¼
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.77 3.66
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .52 52
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .57 57
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 12850 12850
Copper Cathode full plate 3.7583 3.7951
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,784 46,784
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 78.26 79.03
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 76.90 76.90
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.34 2.27
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available