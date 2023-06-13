AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

June 13, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

 Tue    Mon

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.4249     1.4240

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    1.23       1.23

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   21.40      21.40

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.0538     2.0538

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.8774     1.9098

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.2581     2.2928

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    3184       3130

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    6380       6380

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   93.89      94.38

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  261.25     261.25

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  103.51     108.39

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.46        6.43½

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.34¼      14.17¾

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 402.20       402.20

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.36¼       6.33¾

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.29¾       8.34¼

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.77        3.66 

Fats &amp; Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .52        52 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .57        57 

Metals

 Antimony in warehouse per ton  12850       12850

 Copper Cathode full plate 3.7583      3.7951

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  46,784     46,784

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  78.26      79.03 

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   76.90      76.90

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.34       2.27

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.