BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Thu Wed

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4152 1.4152

Eggs large white NY Doz. 0.89 0.89

Flour hard winter KC cwt 22.95 22.95

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2712 2.2712

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.9038 1.8789

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.3024 2.2833

Cocoa beans NY per ton 3003 3026

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 79.51 77.69

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 248.25 248.25

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 98.20 100.57

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.17¼ 6.29

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.50½ 14.49

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 432.10 432.10

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.14¼ 6.28¼

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.61¾ 8.74½

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.28¼ 3.31¾

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .57 57

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12750 12750

Copper Cathode full plate 3.8404 3.8928

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,321 46,321

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 76.37 77.51

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 81.35 81.35

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.18 2.18

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available