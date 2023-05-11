BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

AP NEWS
May 11, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

 Thu    Wed

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.4152     1.4152

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    0.89       0.89

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   22.95      22.95

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.2712     2.2712

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.9038     1.8789

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.3024     2.2833

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    3003       3026

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    6380       6380

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   79.51      77.69

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  248.25     248.25

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   98.20     100.57

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.17¼       6.29 

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.50½      14.49 

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 432.10       432.10

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.14¼       6.28¼

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.61¾       8.74½

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.28¼       3.31¾

Fats &amp; Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .61        61 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .57        57 

Metals

 Antimony in warehouse per ton  12750       12750

 Copper Cathode full plate 3.8404      3.8928

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  46,321     46,321

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  76.37      77.51 

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   81.35      81.35

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.18       2.18

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

