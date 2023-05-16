BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Tue Mon

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4211 1.4211

Eggs large white NY Doz. 0.92 0.89

Flour hard winter KC cwt 23.65 23.15

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2712 2.2712

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8558 1.8524

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2563 2.2571

Cocoa beans NY per ton 2995 2986

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 79.41 79.41

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 248.25 248.25

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 106.30 105.83

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.16¼ 6.27½

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.09 14.45¾

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 438.90 438.90

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.47½ 6.60¾

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.98¾ 8.93¾

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.45 3.40¾

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .52¼ 52¼

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12750 12750

Copper Cathode full plate 3.7583 3.7474

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,321 46,321

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 80.13 79.12

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 75.75 75.75

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.35 2.27

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available