BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Tue Mon
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4211 1.4211
Eggs large white NY Doz. 0.92 0.89
Flour hard winter KC cwt 23.65 23.15
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2712 2.2712
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8558 1.8524
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2563 2.2571
Cocoa beans NY per ton 2995 2986
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 79.41 79.41
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 248.25 248.25
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 106.30 105.83
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.16¼ 6.27½
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.09 14.45¾
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 438.90 438.90
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.47½ 6.60¾
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.98¾ 8.93¾
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.45 3.40¾
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .52¼ 52¼
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 12750 12750
Copper Cathode full plate 3.7583 3.7474
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,321 46,321
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 80.13 79.12
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 75.75 75.75
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.35 2.27
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available