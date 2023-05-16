AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

May 16, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

 Tue    Mon

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.4211     1.4211

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    0.92       0.89

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   23.65      23.15

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.2712     2.2712

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.8558     1.8524

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.2563     2.2571

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    2995       2986

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    6380       6380

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   79.41      79.41

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  248.25     248.25

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  106.30     105.83

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.16¼       6.27½

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.09       14.45¾

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 438.90       438.90

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.47½       6.60¾

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.98¾       8.93¾

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.45        3.40¾

Fats &amp; Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .61        61 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .52¼       52¼

Metals

 Antimony in warehouse per ton  12750       12750

 Copper Cathode full plate 3.7583      3.7474

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  46,321     46,321

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  80.13      79.12 

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   75.75      75.75

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.35       2.27

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.