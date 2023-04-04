BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Tue Mon
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3540 1.3540
Eggs large white NY Doz. 2.74 2.92
Flour hard winter KC cwt 23.45 23.55
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.6575 2.6387
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.7863 1.7879
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.1693 2.1634
Cocoa beans NY per ton 2914 2868
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4925 4875
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 75.95 75.95
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 228.00 228.00
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 91.70 91.20
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.68¾ 6.72¾
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.32½ 15.37
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 476.00 476.00
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.91½ 6.93½
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 9.14½ 9.16¾
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.41 3.48¼
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .57¾ 57¾
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 12650 12750
Copper Cathode full plate 4.0665 4.0518
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 51,810 66,692
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 78.73 80.06
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 91.55 91.55
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.10 2.12
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available