BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

April 4, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

 Tue    Mon

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.3540     1.3540

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    2.74       2.92

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   23.45      23.55

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.6575     2.6387

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.7863     1.7879

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.1693     2.1634

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    2914       2868

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4925       4875

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   75.95      75.95

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  228.00     228.00

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   91.70      91.20

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.68¾       6.72¾

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.32½      15.37 

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 476.00       476.00

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.91½       6.93½

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  9.14½       9.16¾

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.41        3.48¼

Fats &amp; Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .61        61 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .57¾       57¾

Metals

    •  Antimony in warehouse per ton  12650       12750

     Copper Cathode full plate 4.0665      4.0518

     Molybdenum per metric ton LME  51,810     66,692

    Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

     Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  78.73      80.06 

    Raw Products

     Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   91.55      91.55

     Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.10       2.12

    b-bid a-asked

    n-Nominal

    r-revised

    n.q.-not quoted

    n.a.-not available

