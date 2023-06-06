BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

AP NEWS
June 6, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

 Tue    Mon

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.4281     1.4281

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    1.23       1.23

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   22.25      22.20

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.1737     2.1737

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.8198     1.8178

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.2241     2.2040

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    3045       3056

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    6380       6380

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   90.10      87.55

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  253.25     253.25

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  102.58     105.04

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.53        6.42½

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 13.53¼      13.50 

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 403.80       403.80

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.27¾       6.24 

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.36½       8.24 

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.46¾       3.43 

Fats &amp; Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .52        52 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .51        52 

Metals

 Antimony in warehouse per ton  12850       12850

 Copper Cathode full plate 3.7484      3.7810

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  46,784     46,784

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  80.88      80.54 

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   76.90      76.90

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.26       2.25

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

