BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Tue Mon

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4281 1.4281

Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.23 1.23

Flour hard winter KC cwt 22.25 22.20

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1737 2.1737

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8198 1.8178

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2241 2.2040

Cocoa beans NY per ton 3045 3056

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 90.10 87.55

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 253.25 253.25

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 102.58 105.04

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.53 6.42½

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 13.53¼ 13.50

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 403.80 403.80

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.27¾ 6.24

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.36½ 8.24

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.46¾ 3.43

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .52 52

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .51 52

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12850 12850

Copper Cathode full plate 3.7484 3.7810

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,784 46,784

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 80.88 80.54

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 76.90 76.90

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.26 2.25

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available