BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Tue Mon
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4281 1.4281
Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.23 1.23
Flour hard winter KC cwt 22.25 22.20
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1737 2.1737
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8198 1.8178
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2241 2.2040
Cocoa beans NY per ton 3045 3056
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 90.10 87.55
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 253.25 253.25
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 102.58 105.04
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.53 6.42½
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 13.53¼ 13.50
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 403.80 403.80
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.27¾ 6.24
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.36½ 8.24
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.46¾ 3.43
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .52 52
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .51 52
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 12850 12850
Copper Cathode full plate 3.7484 3.7810
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,784 46,784
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 80.88 80.54
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 76.90 76.90
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.26 2.25
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available