BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

May 1, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

 Mon    Fri

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.3973     1.3973

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    0.97       1.07

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   20.85      21.55

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.3662     2.3662

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.8933     1.9406

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.3089     2.3411

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    2932       2924

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4925       4925

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   75.43      74.90

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  235.50     235.50

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  101.98     100.02

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.59½       6.47 

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.72½      14.64¼

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 443.30       453.70

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.08¾       6.14¾

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  7.99¾       8.13 

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.94¾       3.02   

Fats &amp; Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .61        61 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .53        55¾

Metals

New York City

    •  Antimony in warehouse per ton  12650       12650

     Copper Cathode full plate 3.8867      3.8395

     Molybdenum per metric ton LME  44,601     44,601

    Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

     Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  78.60      77.69 

    Raw Products

     Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   78.90      78.90

     Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.32       2.36

    b-bid a-asked

    n-Nominal

    r-revised

    n.q.-not quoted

    n.a.-not available

