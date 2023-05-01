BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Mon Fri

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3973 1.3973

Eggs large white NY Doz. 0.97 1.07

Flour hard winter KC cwt 20.85 21.55

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3662 2.3662

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8933 1.9406

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.3089 2.3411

Cocoa beans NY per ton 2932 2924

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4925 4925

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 75.43 74.90

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 235.50 235.50

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 101.98 100.02

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.59½ 6.47

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.72½ 14.64¼

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 443.30 453.70

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.08¾ 6.14¾

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.99¾ 8.13

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.94¾ 3.02

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .53 55¾

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12650 12650

Copper Cathode full plate 3.8867 3.8395

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 44,601 44,601

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 78.60 77.69

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 78.90 78.90

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.32 2.36

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available