AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

May 19, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

 Fri    Thu

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.4211     1.4211

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    1.07       1.00

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   22.70      23.35

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.2162     2.2162

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.8807     1.8865

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.2818     2.2883

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    3068       2991

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    6380       6380

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   87.42      88.07

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  244.25     244.25

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   95.56     105.62

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.04½       5.85¼

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 13.52¼      13.78¼

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 438.90       438.90

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.05        6.11¾

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.24        8.48½

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.22¼       3.37¾

Fats &amp; Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .61        61 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .52¼       52¼

Metals

 Antimony in warehouse per ton  12750       12750

 Copper Cathode full plate 3.7062      3.7080

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  46,497     46,497

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  82.90      82.95 

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   75.75      75.75

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.60       2.61

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.