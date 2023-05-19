BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Click to copy

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Fri Thu

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4211 1.4211

Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.07 1.00

Flour hard winter KC cwt 22.70 23.35

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2162 2.2162

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8807 1.8865

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2818 2.2883

Cocoa beans NY per ton 3068 2991

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 87.42 88.07

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 244.25 244.25

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 95.56 105.62

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.04½ 5.85¼

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 13.52¼ 13.78¼

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 438.90 438.90

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.05 6.11¾

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.24 8.48½

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.22¼ 3.37¾

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .52¼ 52¼

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12750 12750

Copper Cathode full plate 3.7062 3.7080

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,497 46,497

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 82.90 82.95

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 75.75 75.75

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.60 2.61

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available