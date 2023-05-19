BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Fri Thu
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4211 1.4211
Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.07 1.00
Flour hard winter KC cwt 22.70 23.35
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2162 2.2162
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8807 1.8865
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2818 2.2883
Cocoa beans NY per ton 3068 2991
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 87.42 88.07
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 244.25 244.25
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 95.56 105.62
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.04½ 5.85¼
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 13.52¼ 13.78¼
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 438.90 438.90
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.05 6.11¾
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.24 8.48½
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.22¼ 3.37¾
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .52¼ 52¼
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 12750 12750
Copper Cathode full plate 3.7062 3.7080
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,497 46,497
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 82.90 82.95
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 75.75 75.75
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.60 2.61
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available