BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Wed Tue

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4249 1.4249

Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.23 1.23

Flour hard winter KC cwt 21.10 21.10

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.0687 2.0687

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8355 1.8355

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2141 2.2141

Cocoa beans NY per ton 3202 3184

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 94.56 93.89

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 261.25 261.25

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 101.96 103.51

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.45 6.46

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.23¼ 14.34¼

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 402.20 402.20

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.30¼ 6.36¼

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.29¾ 8.29¾

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.89¼ 3.77

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .52 52

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .57 57

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12850 12850

Copper Cathode full plate 3.8196 3.8196

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,784 46,784

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 78.26 78.26

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 77.33 76.90

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.34 2.34

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available