AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

June 14, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

 Wed    Tue

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.4249     1.4249

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    1.23       1.23

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   21.10      21.10

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.0687     2.0687

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.8355     1.8355

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.2141     2.2141

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    3202       3184

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    6380       6380

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   94.56      93.89

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  261.25     261.25

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  101.96     103.51

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.45        6.46 

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 14.23¼      14.34¼

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 402.20       402.20

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.30¼       6.36¼

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.29¾       8.29¾

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.89¼       3.77 

Fats &amp; Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .52        52 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .57        57 

Metals

 Antimony in warehouse per ton  12850       12850

 Copper Cathode full plate 3.8196      3.8196

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  46,784     46,784

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  78.26      78.26 

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   77.33      76.90

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.34       2.34

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.