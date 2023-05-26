BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Fri Thu
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4269 1.4269
Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.23 1.23
Flour hard winter KC cwt 22.00 21.85
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1187 2.1187
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8751 1.8686
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2732 2.2671
Cocoa beans NY per ton 2991 3017
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 86.68 86.68
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 253.25 253.25
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 109.69 107.22
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.54 6.40¾
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 13.82¼ 13.69
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 415.10 415.10
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.16 6.04¼
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.38 8.25½
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.43½ 3.36
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .52 52
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .50 50
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 12850 12850
Copper Cathode full plate 3.5928 3.5873
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,519 46,519
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 79.42 76.19
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 75.75 75.75
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.20 2.29
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available