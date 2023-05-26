BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

AP NEWS
May 26, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

 Fri    Thu

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.4269     1.4269

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    1.23       1.23

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   22.00      21.85

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.1187     2.1187

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.8751     1.8686

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.2732     2.2671

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    2991       3017

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    6380       6380

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   86.68      86.68

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  253.25     253.25

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  109.69     107.22

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.54        6.40¾

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 13.82¼      13.69 

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 415.10       415.10

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.16        6.04¼

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.38        8.25½

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.43½       3.36 

Fats &amp; Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .52        52 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .50        50 

Metals

 Antimony in warehouse per ton  12850       12850

 Copper Cathode full plate 3.5928      3.5873

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  46,519     46,519

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  79.42      76.19 

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   75.75      75.75

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.20       2.29

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

