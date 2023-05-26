BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Fri Thu

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4269 1.4269

Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.23 1.23

Flour hard winter KC cwt 22.00 21.85

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1187 2.1187

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8751 1.8686

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2732 2.2671

Cocoa beans NY per ton 2991 3017

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 86.68 86.68

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 253.25 253.25

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 109.69 107.22

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.54 6.40¾

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 13.82¼ 13.69

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 415.10 415.10

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.16 6.04¼

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.38 8.25½

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.43½ 3.36

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .52 52

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .50 50

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12850 12850

Copper Cathode full plate 3.5928 3.5873

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,519 46,519

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 79.42 76.19

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 75.75 75.75

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.20 2.29

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available