BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Mon Fri
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4281 1.4304
Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.23 1.23
Flour hard winter KC cwt 22.20 21.65
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1737 2.1737
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8178 1.7819
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2040 2.1684
Cocoa beans NY per ton 3056 3026
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 87.55 89.10
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 253.25 253.25
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 105.04 108.04
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.42½ 6.59
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 13.50 13.52½
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 403.80 408.20
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.24 6.19
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.24 8.27¾
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.43 3.37½
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .52 52
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .52 51½
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 12850 12850
Copper Cathode full plate 3.7810 3.7239
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,784 46,784
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 80.54 81.80
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 76.90 74.60
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.25 2.18
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available