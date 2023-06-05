BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Mon Fri

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4281 1.4304

Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.23 1.23

Flour hard winter KC cwt 22.20 21.65

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1737 2.1737

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.8178 1.7819

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.2040 2.1684

Cocoa beans NY per ton 3056 3026

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 87.55 89.10

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 253.25 253.25

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 105.04 108.04

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.42½ 6.59

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 13.50 13.52½

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 403.80 408.20

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.24 6.19

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.24 8.27¾

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.43 3.37½

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .52 52

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .52 51½

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12850 12850

Copper Cathode full plate 3.7810 3.7239

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,784 46,784

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 80.54 81.80

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 76.90 74.60

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.25 2.18

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available