BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Tue Mon
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3973 1.3540
Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.75 1.75
Flour hard winter KC cwt 23.00 22.75
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.4238 2.4238
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 2.0377 2.0328
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.4410 2.4061
Cocoa beans NY per ton 2965 2919
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4925 4925
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 71.59 70.49
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 236.50 236.50
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 91.30 93.75
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.97½ 6.96½
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.44¼ 15.42
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 469.70 469.70
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 7.03 7.01½
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 9.10½ 9.14
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.47½ 3.42
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .56 56
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 12550 12550
Copper Cathode full plate 4.0745 4.1185
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 39,861 39,861
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 82.12 80.57
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 94.35 94.35
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.36 2.28
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available