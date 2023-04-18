BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

AP NEWS
    April 18, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

     Tue    Mon

    F

    Foods

     Broilers national comp wtd av  1.3973     1.3540

     Eggs large white NY Doz.    1.75       1.75

     Flour hard winter KC cwt   23.00       22.75

     Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.4238     2.4238

     Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  2.0377     2.0328

     Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.4410     2.4061

     Cocoa beans NY per ton    2965       2919

     Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4925       4925

     HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   71.59      70.49

     Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  236.50     236.50

     Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   91.30      93.75

    Grains

     Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.97½       6.96½

     Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.44¼      15.42 

     Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 469.70       469.70

     Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  7.03        7.01½

     Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  9.10½       9.14 

     Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.47½       3.42 

    Fats &amp; Oils

     Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .61        61 

     Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .56        56 

    Metals

    •  Antimony in warehouse per ton  12550       12550

     Copper Cathode full plate 4.0745      4.1185

     Molybdenum per metric ton LME  39,861     39,861

    Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

     Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  82.12      80.57 

    Raw Products

     Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   94.35      94.35

     Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.36       2.28

    b-bid a-asked

    n-Nominal

    r-revised

    n.q.-not quoted

    n.a.-not available

