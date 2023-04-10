BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

AP NEWS
April 10, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

 Thu    Wed

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.3540     1.3540

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    2.24       2.34

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   23.00      23.00

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.6575     2.6575

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.8930     1.8152

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.2843     2.2082

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    2861       2919

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4925       4925

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   71.06      71.94

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  228.00     228.00

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   94.68      84.08

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.74        6.63½

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.02¼      15.07½

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 463.30       476.00

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.83½       6.75½

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  9.00        8.97 

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.40½       3.40¼

Fats &amp; Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .61        61 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .56        57¾

Metals

    •  Antimony in warehouse per ton  12650       12650

     Copper Cathode full plate 4.0076      3.9815

     Molybdenum per metric ton LME  51,810     51,810

    Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

     Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  80.06      80.88 

    Raw Products

     Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   91.55      91.55

     Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.16       2.02

    b-bid a-asked

    n-Nominal

    r-revised

    n.q.-not quoted

    n.a.-not available

