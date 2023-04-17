BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Mon Fri
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3973 1.3540
Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.75 1.75
Flour hard winter KC cwt 22.75 22.40
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.4238 2.4238
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 2.0328 1.9769
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.4061 2.3503
Cocoa beans NY per ton 2919 2897
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4925 4925
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 70.49 71.31
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 236.50 226.50
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 93.75 93.75
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.96½ 6.86¼
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.42 15.25½
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 469.70 476.00
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 7.01½ 6.87½
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 9.14 8.74½
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.42 3.36
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .56 57
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 12550 12650
Copper Cathode full plate 4.1185 3.9924
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 39,861 51,810
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 80.57 80.40
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 94.35 94.35
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.28 2.12
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available