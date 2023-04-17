BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Mon Fri

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.3973 1.3540

Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.75 1.75

Flour hard winter KC cwt 22.75 22.40

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.4238 2.4238

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 2.0328 1.9769

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.4061 2.3503

Cocoa beans NY per ton 2919 2897

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4925 4925

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 70.49 71.31

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 236.50 226.50

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 93.75 93.75

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.96½ 6.86¼

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.42 15.25½

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 469.70 476.00

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 7.01½ 6.87½

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 9.14 8.74½

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.42 3.36

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .61 61

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .56 57

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton 12550 12650

Copper Cathode full plate 4.1185 3.9924

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 39,861 51,810

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 80.57 80.40

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 94.35 94.35

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.28 2.12

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available