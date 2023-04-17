AP NEWS
    BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

    April 17, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

     Mon    Fri

    F

    Foods

     Broilers national comp wtd av  1.3973     1.3540

     Eggs large white NY Doz.    1.75       1.75

     Flour hard winter KC cwt   22.75       22.40

     Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.4238     2.4238

     Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  2.0328     1.9769

     Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.4061     2.3503

     Cocoa beans NY per ton    2919       2897

     Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4925       4925

     HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   70.49      71.31

     Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  236.50     226.50

     Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   93.75      93.75

    Grains

     Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.96½       6.86¼

     Soybeans No. 1 yellow 15.42       15.25½

     Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 469.70       476.00

     Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  7.01½       6.87½

     Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  9.14        8.74½

     Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.42        3.36 

    Fats &amp; Oils

     Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .61        61 

     Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .56        57 

    Metals

    New York City

    •  Antimony in warehouse per ton  12550       12650

     Copper Cathode full plate 4.1185      3.9924

     Molybdenum per metric ton LME  39,861     51,810

    Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

     Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  80.57      80.40 

    Raw Products

     Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   94.35      94.35

     Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.28       2.12

    b-bid a-asked

    n-Nominal

    r-revised

    n.q.-not quoted

    n.a.-not available

