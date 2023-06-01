BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

AP NEWS
June 1, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

 Thu    Wed

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.4304     1.4304

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    1.23       1.23

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   21.40      21.25

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.1737     2.1737

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.7723     1.8173

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  2.1591     2.2052

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    3008       3007

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    6380       6380

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   88.69      86.06

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  253.25     253.25

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  109.42     109.96

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  6.42½       6.44 

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 13.29½      13.44¾

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 408.20       408.20

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  6.10¾       5.94¼

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.09        8.00 

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.39        3.39 

Fats &amp; Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .52        52 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .51½       51½

Metals

 Antimony in warehouse per ton  12850       12850

 Copper Cathode full plate 3.6354      3.6830

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  46,784     46,784

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous933

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  82.21      79.55 

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   74.60      74.60

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.16       2.26

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

