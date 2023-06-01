BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Thu Wed
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.4304 1.4304
Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.23 1.23
Flour hard winter KC cwt 21.40 21.25
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1737 2.1737
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.7723 1.8173
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 2.1591 2.2052
Cocoa beans NY per ton 3008 3007
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 6380 6380
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 88.69 86.06
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 253.25 253.25
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 109.42 109.96
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 6.42½ 6.44
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 13.29½ 13.44¾
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 408.20 408.20
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 6.10¾ 5.94¼
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.09 8.00
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.39 3.39
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .52 52
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .51½ 51½
|Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton 12850 12850
Copper Cathode full plate 3.6354 3.6830
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 46,784 46,784
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 82.21 79.55
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 74.60 74.60
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.16 2.26
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available